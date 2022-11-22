OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 10.8% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.98. 36,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

