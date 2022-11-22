OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Autohome makes up about 1.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Performance

About Autohome

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.