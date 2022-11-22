Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oppenheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of OPY stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 247.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
