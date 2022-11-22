Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 8,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.51. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,525,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

