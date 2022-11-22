ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $67.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

