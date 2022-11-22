OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of OLO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

