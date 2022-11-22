Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.13.

In other news, COO Philip Scott Moses purchased 58,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 282.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

