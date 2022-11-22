Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.84 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $256.81 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.63 or 0.06979920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00057460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04405972 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,680,508.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.