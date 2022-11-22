Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.41 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $264.88 million and approximately $22.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.29 or 0.06997645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00032780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022942 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04405972 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $19,680,508.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

