Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 129,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,674,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.89 and had previously closed at $76.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

