Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.25.
Novavax Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
