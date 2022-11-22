NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 18,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $147,039.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $516,522 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after buying an additional 2,504,904 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.1% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 446,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 443,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.