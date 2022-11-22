Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.
Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
