Noked Israel Ltd Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Noked Israel Ltd trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 16,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

