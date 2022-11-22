Noked Israel Ltd Lowers Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. ION Acquisition Corp 3 accounts for about 1.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.69% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IACC. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 600,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 67,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,306 shares during the last quarter.

IACC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

