Noked Israel Ltd Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.90.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.75. 31,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

