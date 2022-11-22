Noked Israel Ltd Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 7.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.75. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.32.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

