NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance lowered shares of NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.96.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

