Newport Trust Co Has $195.04 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.7% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.99% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $195,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

