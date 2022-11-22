NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 43,067 shares.The stock last traded at $312.98 and had previously closed at $313.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.12.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $2,618,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

