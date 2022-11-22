New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

NJR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

NJR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

