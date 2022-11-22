NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $66.28

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $64.49. NetEase shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 15,928 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NetEase by 217.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 614.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 89,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

