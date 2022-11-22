Navcoin Trading Down 14.5% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $66.53 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00119631 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00233162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00051043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00056476 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,903,806 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

