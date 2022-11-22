Navcoin Price Tops $0.0405 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $131.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00121201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00232854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00057203 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,905,476 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

