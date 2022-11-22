Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87.32

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $87.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00236611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00117724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00057355 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,899,066 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

