Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.62. Natura &Co shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,535 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 216.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Stories

