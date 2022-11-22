National Bankshares Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$103.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

TD opened at C$89.76 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.95. The firm has a market cap of C$162.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

