Nano Hits Market Cap of $77.56 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $1.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,134.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00430294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00113940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00822037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00667758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00236860 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

