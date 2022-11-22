Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($260.20) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($312.24) to €316.00 ($322.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($247.96) to €290.00 ($295.92) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,115. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

