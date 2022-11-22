MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR:MTX opened at €194.45 ($198.42) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.19.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

