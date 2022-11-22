Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,791 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $165,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 129,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,203. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

