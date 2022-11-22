Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,791 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $165,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %
MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 129,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,203. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.