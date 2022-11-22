MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.96 and last traded at $166.54. 16,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 894,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 191.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

