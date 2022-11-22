MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.96 and last traded at $166.54. 16,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 894,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.