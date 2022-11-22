Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $300.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

MSFT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,350,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,728,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average is $256.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

