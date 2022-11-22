Michele M. Gil Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,883. The stock has a market cap of $322.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.00. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.