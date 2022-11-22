Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,881,365.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.
- On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.
- On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.
- On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.
- On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.
- On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.
Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %
TEAM stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,895. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $404.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
