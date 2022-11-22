Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,391.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,236.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

