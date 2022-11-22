Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.26

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$78.26 and last traded at C$77.77, with a volume of 92870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRU. ATB Capital upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.44.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.