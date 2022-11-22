Metawar (METAWAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $229.96 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $229.96 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00465375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.96 or 0.28552658 BTC.

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00104667 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

