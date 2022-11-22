Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Metawar has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $226.76 million and $5.39 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00104667 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

