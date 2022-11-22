MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $109,195.04 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

