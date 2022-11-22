Meta Materials’ (MMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Meta Materials Trading Up 30.1 %

Shares of Meta Materials stock traded up 0.50 on Monday, reaching 2.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,136,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Meta Materials has a 1 year low of 0.63 and a 1 year high of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $780.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.13.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 261.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.