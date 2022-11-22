Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,229,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

