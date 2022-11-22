MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:MEG opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.56.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

