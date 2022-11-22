MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.96. 52,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,244. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.