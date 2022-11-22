MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 2,473 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 4.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 68.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $7,458,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

