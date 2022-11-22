MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. 539,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

