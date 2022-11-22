Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Shares Gap Up to $60.54

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.54, but opened at $64.80. Maximus shares last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 2,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,532,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

