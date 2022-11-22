Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,369. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $82.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

