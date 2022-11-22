Marsico Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.30. 43,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.