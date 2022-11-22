Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes $114.73 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 420,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,725,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 5.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,537. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $473.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.07 and its 200 day moving average is $305.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

